Meet Shikhar Dhawan, the flute player

We have often seen him with a bat in hand destroying opposition bowling. But now, a viral video of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan playing the flute has floored fans and left them mesmerised. The southpaw is seen playing the flute in a video posted to his Instagram account with the caption, "A fresh start.. Trees, the wind, the ocean & some music = bliss."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shikhar Dhawan's love affair with the flute is not new. In June 2018, he posted a video to his Twitter handle in which he expressed his love and passion for the musical instrument. In that video, he was seen practicing with his guru Venugopal. 

Does Dhawan showing his artistic side mean that bowlers will finally get some respite? Don't count on it as the sound of the ball hitting the bat may sound equally sweet to him.

