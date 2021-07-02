Mental block? Gavaskar spells out why India haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013

One question has been lingering in the minds of India's cricket fans for a couple of years now: Why Team India is not good at knockout matches of ICC tournaments?

The Men in Blue last won an ICC trophy in 2013 and despite regularly making it to the final and semifinals in the four tournaments that followed, they failed to bring home the trophy.

A runners-up finish in the 2014 T20 World Cup, semifinalists in the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup, second in the 2017 Champions Trophy, and now runners-up in the World Test Championship, India have not been able to jump the last hurdle.

Former skipper and India great Sunil Gavaskar, when asked this question by Sports Tak concurred and attributed the inability to win to a "mental blockage."

On the World Test Championship final, Gavaskar said that New Zealand were used to the conditions in Southampton, which served as an advantage to them. He also said that New Zealand's Test victory over hosts England just before the WTC final in Southampton added to the Black Caps' confidence.

While spelling out the reasons for India's loss, the former India skipper maintained that it was important not to hound Virat Kohli's men.

As India's next shot at an ICC trophy is right around the corner. Can Virat Kohli and co clinch the ICC T20 World Cup? Only time will tell.