Mental fortitude compensates Rahul's injury-prone body

The only thing stopping KL Rahul from being great is himself. More specifically, that oft-dented and rarely inspiring body of his.
Like bikes of a certain vintage, which have a nagging tendency to spend more time in the garage than on the road, Rahul’s body is possibly in a telepathic connection with the walls of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
See, with such bikes, while the aesthetics could be appealing, they inevitably turn into pieces to relish and talk about at length for the emotions they evoke. They are for short Sunday rides with a mechanic on speed dial, not for daily use or for long rides outside the proximity of a garage.
The 31-year-old doesn’t seem much too different, but the Indian management insists that he’s the bike for their latest ride.
The Indian management picked Rahul for the World Cup despite there having enough data to suggest the folly of that move. But to Rahul’s credit, he does look like he is up for the challenge.
That’s the thing, Rahul might not be the most consistent of bodies to hinge your hopes on, but his mental strength and aptitude are not something anyone, even the critics, can sweep under the rug.
He has been in and out of the side across all three formats more often than most players in the team have and yet he continues to hold sway in the management.
While averages of 33.44, 46.84 and 37.75 in Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals are data points enough to inspire his inclusion, he is much more than that, and the selectors know that.
Take the Asia Cup for instance. He wasn’t even supposed to play against Pakistan in Colombo on September 10, but a last-minute back spasm to Shreyas Iyer meant Rahul had to pad up.
Even as the physios scrutinised with apprehension every lunge or quick single, Rahul announced his return from thigh surgery with an unbeaten 111, an instant classic on a not-so-easy wicket at the R Premadasa stadium.
He batted a couple of times thereafter, and although he wasn’t able to translate them into big runs, he looked comfortable, perhaps more than that. That, at any level, is a telltale sign of quality.
Again, Rahul’s quality was never in question, but the way the team management went about coddling him and delaying the announcement of the World Cup squad in anticipation of his ‘passed’ fitness certificate from NCA, is what drew the heat.
In retrospect, the management’s rationale does check out.
Rahul has always found a way to make a comeback. Even when he was dropped from the Test team as an opener earlier this year, he went back to the drawing board and reinvented himself. In white-ball formats too he had some troubles, but he found his stride once again.
Basically, Rahul doesn’t cave. While he enjoys the loyalty of his team and his team-mates, he repays that with knocks so beautiful, you’re rummaging through synonyms to describe the effect he has.
Not many cricketers can have that level of impact, and not many players can assume so many roles and so many batting positions with the seamlessness of Rahul.
That’s precisely why the Karnataka batter is in the side. In fact, should his body hold up long enough, he is destined to become the next full-time Indian captain. That’s the true potential of Rahul.
The team knows that. Rahul feels that. Let's hope his body has finally understood that.