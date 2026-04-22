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MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni's potential return bring their teams back on track?

Rohit and Dhoni are on the comeback trail, but it remains to be seen whether either will take the field at Wankhede Stadium for what has historically been an iconic IPL clash.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:50 IST
sportsRohit SharmaChennai Super KingsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLMS Dhoni

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