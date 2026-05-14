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MI vs PBKS: Punjab's playoff hopes crushed as Tilak Varma shines for Mumbai

The defeat severely dented Punjab Kings' playoff hopes as they now need to win both their remaining matches to stay in contention for a top-four finish.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 18:29 IST
sportsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLPunjab Kings

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