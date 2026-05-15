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Mitchell Marsh powers Lucknow Super Giants to 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Mitchell Marsh's 38-ball 90 and Josh Inglis' 36 as the duo shared 135 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for the win.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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