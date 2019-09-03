Mithali Raj retires from T20 internationals

Former India captain, Mithali Raj, announced her retirement from T20 internationals today, after initially making herself available for the South Africa T20s in September.

Raj led India in their first-ever T20I encounter, way back in 2006 when the format was introduced to international cricket, and also during 2012, 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups. She is also India's highest T20I run-scorer, among either men or women.

Raj said she took the decision to focus on the 2021 ODI Women's World Cup.

"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup," she said.

She has led India to two ODI World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017, but fell short both times, once to Australia and the most recent one to England. However, the former skipper has not given up on the dream yet.

"It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women."