Mithali Raj set to play third ODI after recovering from neck pain

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur had led the side in England's run chase in the second game after Mithali did not take the field

  Jul 02 2021
India skipper Mithali Raj has recovered from the neck pain she felt during the second women's ODI against England and is set to lead the the team in the third and final game here on Saturday.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur had led the side in England's run chase in the second game after Mithali did not take the field after scoring her second successive half century of the series.

"Captain @M_Raj03 has recovered and is training with the girls as we prepare for the 3rd WODI tomorrow here at New Road, Worcester," the BCCI tweeted with photos of Mithali training with the team.

Having already lost the series, India will be looking for a consolation win in the third ODI. PTI BS AH AH

