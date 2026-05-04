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Mittal family buys 75% stake in Rajasthan Royals for over Rs 15k crore

The transaction consideration represents the enterprise value of Rajasthan Royals' men's franchise, Paarl Royals and Barbados Royals.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 21:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

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