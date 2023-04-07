Moeen Ali likens MI-CSK rivalry to Man Utd vs Liverpool

Moeen Ali likens MI-CSK IPL rivalry to Manchester United versus Liverpool

The MI-CSK rivalry is termed as the El Clasico of the IPL

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 20:54 ist
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Friday likened the intense battles between his team and record IPL champions Mumbai Indians to the storied footballing rivalry of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Mumbai Indians have indeed been the most successful team in IPL history with five titles and Chennai Super Kings are a close second with four trophies.

However, both the teams have struggled post the mega auction in 2022 having lost core of their players and their rivalry – also termed as the El Clasico of the IPL – is tilted in favour of Mumbai Indians who have 20 wins to show in 34 meetings with CSK.

Read | RCB's Patidar ruled out for entire season, replacement yet to be announced

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket.

"In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media here during CSK’s training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Moeen backed CSK’s strike bowler Deepak Chahar, who struggled in the opening two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, saying he needs more game time.

“I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on.

"He is a big bowler for us and when he gets it right he gets three or four wickets in the powerplay,” Moeen said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moeen Ali
IPL
Indian Premier League
CSK
MI
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
Cricket news
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

 