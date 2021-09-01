Moeen Ali named vice-captain for fourth Test vs India

Moeen Ali named vice-captain in place of Jos Buttler for fourth Test vs India

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 01 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 15:02 ist
England's Moeen Ali. Credit: Reuters Photo

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England vice-captain for the fourth Test against India starting Thursday at the Oval.

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundreds and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks.

In this Test match, England have brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moeen Ali
India vs England
Sports News
Jos Buttler

What's Brewing

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

 