Mohammad Rizwan breaks Gayle's record for most T20 runs in a year

AFP
AFP, Sharjah,
  • Nov 07 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 23:00 ist
Mohammad Rizwan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's swashbuckling opener Mohammad Rizwan broke West Indian Chris Gayle's record for most Twenty20 runs in a calendar year during the World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday.

When Rizwan scored five he overhauled Gayle's 1,165 runs amassed in 2015 in 36 matches.

Rizwan took 41 matches to break the record. He was dismissed for 15, taking his tally to 1,676.

Rizwan also has 980 runs in 23 Twenty20 international matches in 2021 -- which is a record for most runs in a calendar year.

