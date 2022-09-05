Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

The 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 14:23 ist
Mohammad Rizwan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan
Asia Cup

What's Brewing

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 