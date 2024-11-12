Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Mohammad Shami back in action after a year: Star pacer added to Bengal Ranji Trophy squad

The Indian fast bowler was out of action due to an injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 07:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 07:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketMohammad ShamiRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us