Mohammad Shami back in action after a year: Star pacer added to Bengal Ranji Trophy squad

<p>Star Indian pacer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammad-shami">Mohammad Shami</a> is back in action after the Cricket Association of Bengal added him to their Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming match that starts Wednesday in Indore.</p><p>The Indian fast bowler was out of action due to an injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup final.</p>.Bumrah to lead, Rahul likely to open in Perth if Rohit does not make it: Gautam Gambhir.<p>"Shami's inclusion in the Bengal team will not just be a big boost but also lift the morale of the entire team, which aims to make it to the next round of the Ranji Trophy," the CAB <a href="https://www.cricketassociationofbengal.com/newspage/news3397.php" rel="nofollow">said</a> in a press release.</p><p>Bengal, who are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with 8 points from 4 games, bagged three crucial points from their last match against Karnataka.</p>