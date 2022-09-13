Mohammad Siraj takes five wickets on county debut

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Tuesday took a five-wicket haul on his county debut.

Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took five for 82 in 24 overs, helping his team bowl out Somerset for 219 on day two of the division one fixture.

Siraj's scalps included Pakistan opener Imam Ul Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey.

Siraj had played a crucial role in India taking a 2-1 lead in England in the five-Test series last year. The final Test was played in July when England won to level the series.

India spinner Jayant Yadav, also representing Warwickshire, ended with figures of 1 for 42 in 14 overs.

