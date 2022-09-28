Mohammed Shami tests negative for Covid-19



The senior India pacer had tested positive for the virus on September 17

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 18:07 ist

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday tested negative for Covid-19, over 10 days after he had been infected by the virus.

The 32-year-old posted his negative report on his Instagram account, hours after the BCCI named veteran pacer Umesh Yadav as his replacement for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Negative," Shami wrote along with a picture of his Covid test report.

The senior India pacer had tested positive for the virus on September 17.

He was subsequently ruled out of the recently-concluded three-match series against Australia.

Earlier in the day, the pacer had been ruled out of the T20s against South Africa with the BCCI saying he is "yet to attain full recovery from Covid-19."

Shami, who hasn't played any cricket after England series in July, had been brought back into the T20 mix when he was picked for the games against Australia and South Africa.

He has been named as a stand-by for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. 

Sports News
Cricket
Mohammed Shami
India Cricket

