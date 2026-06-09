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Homesportscricket

Mohammed Siraj advised rest, Prasidh Krishna named replacement for Ireland and England tours

The Indian Cricket Board described the move as a 'precautionary measure' to ensure quick recovery ahead of the long international season.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:34 IST
Sports NewsMohammed SirajPrasidh Krishna

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