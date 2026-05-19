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Homesportscricket

'Money can put players in comfortable space': Virat Kohli urges youngsters for long-term commitment to cricket

Kohli, who now plays just the 50-over format internationally, asked the upcoming cricketers to find their inner drive to be true all-format players.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:30 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricket

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