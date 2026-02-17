ICC T20 World Cup 2026: More opportunities needed against big team, says Netherlands skipper Edwards

<p>Ahmedabad: The task staring at the Netherlands is as massive as the Narendra Modi Stadium — one of the largest sports venues in the world — where they play defending champions India on Wednesday in the final Group A game of the ICC T20 World Cup.</p>.<p>As an Associate nation, the only time they get to mix with the elite or play in iconic venues is during World Cups — be it T20Is or ODIs. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards, who was born in Tonga and raised in Australia, acknowledged the lack of big-match experience to be a big hindrance for the lesser-knowns in such marquee events and hoped for regular games against the big boys.</p>.<p>“I think there's always some difficulties around Associate cricket. I think we've probably punched above our weight for a while. I think we've played a lot of good cricket through World Cups. I think to get to the next level, a lot of it comes down to more opportunities against Test-playing nations,” said Edwards on Tuesday on the eve of the clash against defending champions India.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Abhishek Sharma to come good.<p>“However that comes about, there's obviously restrictions with funding for us and those sorts of things, but that's not really under our control. For us it's just playing our best cricket when we can on the world stage and hopefully that gives us opportunities. The better you play, the more games you win, the more of a voice you potentially have and maybe that comes with opportunities. I think this World Cup has been brilliant with the way a lot of Associate sides have played and hopefully that does promote more opportunities for Test-playing nations to play against Associates outside of World Cups.”</p>.<p>When asked how intimidating it is to play India in Ahmedabad with around one lakh people expected to cheer for the Men In Blue, Edwards said the team is looking forward to the rare opportunity that only their football team enjoys. “It's obviously a massive opportunity. I think it is the biggest stadium in the world. So, to be playing against India in India at the biggest stadium is something all the guys are really looking forward to. It's a great opportunity to test yourselves against the best.”</p>