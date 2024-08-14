Morne Morkel appointed bowling coach of Team India

New Delhi: Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.

The 39-year-old Morkel was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.

The 39 year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.