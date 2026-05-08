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'MS Dhoni got annoyed when I celebrated his wicket excessively': Ashwin recalls early playing days

The off-spinner, with over 500 Test wickets, revealed that he though that him removing Dhoni would give him a chance to play for CSK in the IPL.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:56 IST
Sports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsCricketR AshwinMS DhoniTrendingTrending Now

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