MS Dhoni may get permanent seat at Wankhede, spot where WC-winning six landed suggested

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who declared his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, may get a permanent seat at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The dedicated seat would likely be the spot where the legendary 2011 World Cup-winning six by MSD landed, the Indian Express reported.

In a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik said, a permanent seat in the Wankhede stadium would be a "tribute" and an "act of gratitude" to the former captain's immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Naik suggested that the particular spot where the ball landed can be identified and dedicated to MS Dhoni.

The World Cup-winning six is celebrated by Indians as one of the greatest moments in the nation's cricket history. Many fans reminisced the moment by sharing video footage of the six against Sri Lanka in 2011, following Dhoni's retirement.

The idea of dedicating a particular seat, not the entire stand, is new to Indian cricket. Abroad, however, it has been tested a couple of times.

In addition to naming the seat, Naik also suggested that the seat could be painted and decorated to bring in tourists and cricket fans to the historic Wankhede stadium.

“The seat could also be used as a major tourist attraction, like a paid tour of the stadium perhaps. It will allow the fans to relive the most glorious moment in Indian cricket and it will be part of MCA’s heritage. We can have a plaque on that seat with some special text to honour that moment.” he wrote.

He also said that the ball of the WC final should be identified and put for display at MCA's planned museum.“It can be a proud attraction in the upcoming cricket museum," he added.

Several Indian cricketers are commemorated at the stadium, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, who each have stands named after them.

MS Dhoni's seat may likely be an addition to those names at Wankhede.