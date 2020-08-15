MS Dhoni retires: The man with the Midas touch

MS Dhoni, the man who needs no introduction. One of the greatest match-winners not only in Indian cricket history but also in world cricket, MS Dhoni has been an unrivalled behemoth in the sphere of the game. Captain Cool, as Dhoni is affectionately called, has won laurels for India with the willow and while leading the men in blue. His sharp tactical brain and ability to remain calm and composed under pressure proved to be invaluable leadership ingredients as he conquered one mountain after another in his cricketing career. Let's take a look at some of the major tournaments that India won under the leadership of a man so often labelled as the 'Man with the Midas touch'.

2007 ICC T20 World Cup

The 2007 ICC T20 World Cup was the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The format was new and it was a chance for India to redeem themselves after the disastrous 2007 ICC ODI World Cup campaign, where they were knocked out in the first round that included a humiliating defeat against Bangladesh. It was a new team, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Zaheer Khan opting to sit out. India was considered one of the tournament underdogs. Under the captaincy of Dhoni, however, they overcame every hurdle and brushed aside stronger opponents to lift the trophy. That the final victory came against Pakistan was the icing on the cake.

2008 Commonwealth Bank Series

After the 2007 T20 World Cup conquest, it was important for India to assert its domination in the ODI format as well. And the team did so in style, beating mighty Australia, the defending ODI champion, in its den. India outsmarted a team comprising the legends of the game - Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, captain Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds and Brett Lee. India was so dominant that the team won by a 2-0 margin in a best-of-three set of finals.

2011 ICC World Cup

The 2011 ICC World Cup is the crowning glory of MSD's career. India was one of the most powerful teams in the world but was smarting from the debacle in the previous edition. The team needed to set the record straight and the chance to do that came in front of the home crowds. India was touted as one of the favourites on the eve of the tournament and lived up to the expectations to lift the World Cup for the second time after 1983. Dhoni finished off the final with a six that unfolded under the commentary of Ravi Shastri. That became an iconic moment in sporting history and a defining one in Dhoni's career.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy

India had its back against the wall before the tournament began. A team thrashed 4-0 by Australia on the latter's home soil in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India was desperately searching for a light at the end of a dark tunnel. The team had also gone through a 4-0 humiliation in Tests against England in 2011. The players needed to prove that their 'one of the best teams in the world' mantle was justified. The 2013 Champions Trophy provided a perfect opportunity. The team was brilliantly led by Dhoni, who used all the tricks in his armoury to steer the team to a thrilling victory, especially in the run-curtailed final against England. The win arrived like a much-needed balm. Dhoni had once again proved his mastery over the art of captaincy.

As MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the International cricket on Saturday, it's time for the aspiring young leaders to learn from his captaincy manual and take a leaf or two out of his book.