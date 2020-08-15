MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from international cricket

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement

  • Aug 15 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 21:26 ist
Both of them announced their retirement from International cricket. Credit: PTI

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his instagram handle.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Soon after MS Dhoni's announcement, Suresh Raina in a cryptic Instagram post also announced his retirement.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 (sic)," he shared a post with the caption.

 

 

