MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announce retirement from international cricket

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his instagram handle.

Soon after MS Dhoni's announcement, Suresh Raina in a cryptic Instagram post also announced his retirement.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 (sic)," he shared a post with the caption.