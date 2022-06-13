Mumbai favourites against UP in Ranji Trophy semifinal

A domestic heavyweight, fresh off a world record win, will lock horns with a quietly confident lightweight Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy semifinal beginning here on Tuesday.

On paper, the Mumbai-Uttar Pradesh clash at the Just Cricket Academy ground on the outskirts of the City could be perceived as the classic David versus Goliath battle. Mumbai, who walloped Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals last week by a whopping 725 runs to break a 92-year-old record for the highest margin of victory in a first-class game, have won the Ranji Trophy an astounding 41 times while UP have ascended the throne just once.

Such has been Mumbai’s dominance in domestic cricket, they've triumphed in the national first-class competition five times since UP shattered the glass ceiling in 2005-06. While UP did reach the final twice post laying their hands on the trophy, they’ve struggled considerably over the last decade and half following retirements of their golden generation. On the other hand, Mumbai, the home of Indian cricket of sorts, has had no such issues, throwing up internationals with ridiculous ease.

Given their historical supremacy, there’s no doubt that Mumbai will be considering themselves as favourites to secure a 46th final appearance. In an immensely condensed Ranji Trophy season held either side of the IPL, Mumbai have been on the mark from the word go.

Exceptionally, three of their batters have averages over 100 with the talented Sarfaraz Khan in the form of his life, scoring three centuries and a half-century in five innings. Two more players average over 50 while three of them are in the 30s, oppositions finding it hard to contain the damage they’ve been causing.

A fitting statement of their batting riches was seen in the quarterfinals at Alur where 21-year-old debutant Suved Parkar smashed 252, showing no signs of nerves as he went about dismantling an Uttarakhand attack in methodical but brutal fashion. Another gifted youngster, the 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal then cracked a superb century in the second innings, his second first-class game.

It’s not just the next generation of batters who have powered Mumbai into the semis. Left-arm spinning all-rounder Shams Mulani has led a disciplined bowling attack, bagging 37 wickets in just four games. His spinning partner Tanush Kotian is second in the Mumbai wicket-takers list with 15 scalps while pacers Dhawal Kulkarni and Mohit Avasthi have bagged 11 each. Each department firing in unison is what gives Mumbai the upper hand against UP.

However, UP will be determined to pull off another coup. Despite conceding a 98-run first innings lead in the quarterfinal against Karnataka and then in a spot while chasing 213 runs for victory, they scripted a superb fightback to knock out the eight-time champions with skipper Karan Sharma scoring an unbeaten 93. In the four matches they’ve played, they have somehow managed to cross the line and they need every bit of the team effort if they are to stun Mumbai.

With monsoon expected to arrive anytime, the toss could end up proving very crucial.