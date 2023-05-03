Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 214 for 3 riding on scintillating 82 not out off 42 balls from Liam Livingstone

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • May 03 2023, 23:18 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 23:22 ist
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL match, here on Wednesday.

In reply, MI scored the runs in 18.5 overs with Ishan Kishan scoring 75 off 41 balls and Suryakumar Yadav contributing 66 off 31 balls.

Brief scores: PBKS 214/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 30, Liam Livingstone 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*; Piyush Chawla 2/29).

MI 216/4 in 18.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 75 off 41 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 66 off 31 balls). MI won by 6 wickets.

