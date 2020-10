Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/28). Rajasthan Royals 136/10 in 18.1 overs (Buttler 70; Bumrah 4/20).