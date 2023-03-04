Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in a completely one-sided match as the much-anticipated inaugural Women's Premier League began here on Saturday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five in the opener.

In reply, Gujarat Giants were all out for a paltry 64 in 15.1 overs.

Sent into bat by rival captain Beth Mooney, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over.

Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).

Gujarat Giants: 64 all out in 15.1 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5, Saika Ishaque 4/11, Amelia Kerr 2/12).