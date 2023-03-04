Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL opener

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five in the opener

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 23:27 ist
Mumbai Indians' Isabelle Wong (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner (not pictured) during the 2023 Women's Premier League. Credit: AFP Photo

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in a completely one-sided match as the much-anticipated inaugural Women's Premier League began here on Saturday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five in the opener.

In reply, Gujarat Giants were all out for a paltry 64 in 15.1 overs.

Also Read | Tendulkar remembers 'great friend' Warne on his first death anniversary

Sent into bat by rival captain Beth Mooney, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over.

Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).

Gujarat Giants: 64 all out in 15.1 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5, Saika Ishaque 4/11, Amelia Kerr 2/12).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians
Sports News

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 