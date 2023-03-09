Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to secure their third win on the trot in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia laid the foundation in a 32-ball 41, before Hayley Matthews (32) and Hamanpreet Kaur (12 not out) sealed the chase to cap a splendid all-round show.

Matthews earlier accounted for 3/19, while Issy Wong (3/10) and Saika Ishaque (3/13 in three overs) also grabbed three each to shoot out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32).