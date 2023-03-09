Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Skipper Meg Lanning was the top scorer for Delhi with 43

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 09 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 22:31 ist
Mumbai Indians' players celebrate in the game against Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to secure their third win on the trot in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia laid the foundation in a 32-ball 41, before Hayley Matthews (32) and Hamanpreet Kaur (12 not out) sealed the chase to cap a splendid all-round show.

Matthews earlier accounted for 3/19, while Issy Wong (3/10) and Saika Ishaque (3/13 in three overs) also grabbed three each to shoot out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WPL
Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Cricket news
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

Inflation scare over?

Inflation scare over?

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

 