Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah set to miss IPL 2023: Report

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss IPL 2023: Report

The 28-year-old pace spearhead is yet to recover from a major back injury which saw him getting ruled out of last year's T20 World Cup

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2023, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 19:48 ist
Jasprit Bumrah. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss IPL 2023 after being given the option of undergoing a back surgery, according to an ESPNcricinfo report

The 28-year-old pace spearhead is yet to recover from a major back injury that saw him getting ruled out of last year's T20 World Cup. He is also likely to miss the World Test Championship final, provided India qualifies, which is set to start on June 7 at The Oval.

This edition of the Indian Premier League is set to start on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

 

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians

