<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's chances of reaching the elite semifinals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy took a big hit as Mumbai piled up a mammoth 616/7 after batting the entire Day 3 in Kandivali, Maharashtra, on Monday.</p>.<p>Karnataka, who scored just 240 after batting first, took a heavy beating, with Abhigyan Kundu (159) and Manan Bhatt (120) hitting centuries after Ayush Jethwa added 13 runs to his overnight score of 138.</p>.<p>For Karnataka, Samit Dravid claimed 2/71 while skipper Aneeshwar Gautam picked 2/12. </p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> Karnataka: 240 all out vs Mumbai (O/n: 310/1): 616/7 in 187 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 92, Ayush Jethwa 151, Manan Bhatt 120, Abhigyan Kundu 159, Karthik Kumar 28 n.o.; Samit Dravid 2-71, Aneeshwar Gautam 2-12).</p>