Mumbai skipper Rahane 'happy' with Ranji win despite poor run haul

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane might have endured a wretched run with the willow but he was the "happiest man" at the Wankhede here on Thursday, having led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to claim the silverware.

Rahane ended the Ranji season with a sting of failures and his 214 runs placed him in ninth spot among Mumbai's run-getters. But his timely 73 in the second innings of the final, and a 130-run stand with young centurion Musheer Khan did put the match beyond Vidarbha's reach.

"Even though I am the lowest scorer for my team, I am the happiest to lift the trophy. As a player, you will have ups and downs. It's about creating atmosphere in dressing room and enjoy each other's success. This is a special moment," Rahane said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Last year, we failed to qualify for the knock-outs by one run. We had to create the right culture and attitude in the team. We created a fitness culture and I would thank MCA for providing all the support," Rahane added.

Rahane was all praise for Vidarbha's fighting effort on the fourth and fifth day of the final.