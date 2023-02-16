Muneeba cracks Pakistan's first ever women's T20I century

Opening batter Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in T20 internationals as she smashed 102 against Ireland in Wednesday's World Cup group match at Newlands.
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings to give Pakistan a great chance of collecting their first win of the competition.
Muneeba raised her hundred with a boundary off Leah Paul but fell three balls later when she skied a slog to mid-on.
Muneeba made her first century in ODI cricket in November when she scored 107 against Ireland in Lahore.
