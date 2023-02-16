Muneeba cracks Pakistan's 1st ever women's T20I century

Muneeba cracks Pakistan's first ever women's T20I century

Muneeba made her first century in ODI cricket in November when she scored 107 against Ireland in Lahore

AFP, Cape Town,
  • Feb 16 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 01:03 ist
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali celebrates after scoring a century. Credit: AFP Photo

Opening batter Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in T20 internationals as she smashed 102 against Ireland in Wednesday's World Cup group match at Newlands.

The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings to give Pakistan a great chance of collecting their first win of the competition.

Muneeba raised her hundred with a boundary off Leah Paul but fell three balls later when she skied a slog to mid-on.

Muneeba made her first century in ODI cricket in November when she scored 107 against Ireland in Lahore.

