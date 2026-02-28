Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Mushfiqur Rahim stranded in Saudi Arabia following US strikes on Iran

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 17:04 IST
USCricket newsSaudi ArabiaIranMushfiqur Rahim

Follow us on :

Follow Us