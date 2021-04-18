Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

  • Apr 18 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 04:42 ist
Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in Chennai.

As per IPL sources, it was a planned procedure and the former cricketer is doing fine.

"A blockage was detected at the end of March. So it (angioplasty) was a routine procedure that was supposed to be conducted. He is doing well," the source told PTI.

The 49-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

He has been the bowling coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. His team has suffered three losses in a row this season.

