My 100th Test cap is for my mother: Jonny Bairstow

"She had cancer twice. She’s a bloody strong woman, to get through that twice, before you even consider anything else she’s been through, and it shows the strength and determination of the woman."

Bairstow has often been compared to his dad and the 34-year-old hopes "he’s sitting up there, having a beer, looking down proudly, and enjoying the week."

"Will look to put on a show"

Bairstow said he was desperate to become a Test cricketer while growing up watching his heroes and would look to put on a show during the fifth Test.