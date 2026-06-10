'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup

<p>Former Indian women's cricket team captain<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mithali%20raj"> Mithali Raj </a>spoke some words of encouragement for the players while reflecting on her sporting journey as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-women-aim-for-t20-glory-can-harmanpreets-side-handle-the-weight-of-history-4030522">Harmanpreet-led India</a> chases back-to-back World Cup glory. The tournament will begin on June 12 with India facing Pakistan in their first match on June 14. </p><p>Mithali Raj, who is the only woman to score more than 10,000 international runs, is no stranger to limited opportunities and long-held stereotypes. </p><p>Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup tournament, Mithali stressed the importance of adaptability, awareness and a willingness to learn and shared some tips for the girls before they open their campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham.</p>.<p>"There are times when we work very hard and feel we've done our best, only to face conditions we are not prepared for. If you are aware of your environment and the conditions around you, you will be in a better position to adapt," Mithali said at and event of "WeRise", a partnership between DP World and Women Entrepreneurship platform.</p><p>"Adaptation is so important, and that comes from being open-minded, willing to learn, gain new experiences and incorporate them into your training. My advice would be to stay aware and remain open to adapting to new things," added the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator.</p>.We've crossed the line once and can do it again: Jemimah Rodrigues on upcoming T20 World Cup.<p>Recalling the challenges of her early years, Mithali said that when she travelled by train with a large kit bag, people invariably assumed she was a hockey player because very few knew women played cricket in India.</p><p>"When I started playing cricket, not many knew women played the sport in the country. People would see my kit bag and ask if I played hockey. Not one person imagined it could belong to a girl cricketer," said Mithali.</p><p>She said the prevailing belief in the 1990s was that women simply did not play cricket. "(The thought process was), 'We've never seen women playing on the streets, so perhaps they don't play cricket'," she recalled.</p><p>"And when we were playing, we had to create opportunities, we had to work towards creating visibility in the sport... and sometimes it had to do with individual perseverance, individual brilliance that we are able to attract people to come and watch the game."</p><p>Mithali went on to stress that stronger support system and ecosystem could have helped many players extend their careers, instead of leaving the sport out of frustration or a lack of opportunities.</p><p>"If we had a proper ecosystem in the '90s, it would have helped women cricketers prolong their careers. It would have accelerated the growth of the sport and raised its profile much earlier. It wouldn't have taken so long had the ecosystem been in place," she said.</p><p>"Like, right now, we do have the BCCI. We came under the BCCI in 2007, so until then it was survival for the sport in the country or for women cricketers," she added.</p><p>The T20 tournament is scheduled to begin on June 12 with the match against England and Sri Lanka.</p>