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Homesportscricket

'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup

Mithali Raj spoke some words of encouragement for the team ahead of the tournament which begins on June 12.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:35 IST
sportsCricketWomen's T20 World CupMithali RajICC

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