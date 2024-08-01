My favourite bowler is Bumrah: Dhoni

Hyderabad: Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni picked Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler, but the multiple World Cup-winning former Indian skipper refrained from selecting between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as batsman of his choice.

Bumrah played a vital role in India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas, picking up 15 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 4.17, best among the regular bowlers in the ICC showpiece.

The effort earned Bumrah the player of the tournament award.

“It’s easy to pick my favourite bowler because Bumrah is there. It’s difficult to pick a batsman because we have many good batsmen. But that doesn’t mean bowlers aren’t good,” said Dhoni during a promotional event here.

Bumrah has been given a rest post the World Cup, and he is not playing the ongoing away white ball series against Sri Lanka.