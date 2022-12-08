India's Test series opener vs Aus on Feb 9 at Nagpur

Nagpur to host India's Test series opener vs Australia on February 9

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the other matches of the series

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 14:28 ist
Indian cricket team. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India's four-test home series against Australia will begin in Nagpur on February 9 next year, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the other matches of the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will become a five-test affair going forward.

Australia will also play three one-day international matches in India in March.

India's home international series will begin in Mumbai on January 3 with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will also play three ODIs in India.

New Zealand will also arrive in January to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

Indian Cricket team
Sri Lanka Cricket
Australia cricket
New Zealand cricket
Cricket news
Sports News

