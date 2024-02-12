Named after Sachin, Dhas promises plenty

“…that’s because of the 11-yard pitches we prepared in Beed,” says Azhar. “Even before going to South Africa, he trained on these pitches so the pace is not a problem. He’s also very good at playing horizontal bat shots because the ball would rise abruptly on those pitches. Eventually, he became unafraid of the ball, that’s ninety per cent of the problem with cricketers, and once he was in that space he could do whatever he wanted.”