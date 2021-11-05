Namibia opt to field against New Zealand

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first in their Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Friday.
Namibia made two changes to their team with Birkenstock and Scholtz coming for Jan Frylinck and Shikongo. New Zealand fielded an unchanged XI.
Teams:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics
NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’
Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy
ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus
Little magazines beat pandemic woes
'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions
DH Radio | A home for cartoonists
Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key
Making people quit tobacco faster in India
DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!