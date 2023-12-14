Nerveless Shreyanka makes her mark

The Bengaluru girl went on to claim three more wickets and the player of the match trophy during India’s only win in the last T20I of the three-match series. The India call-up was in the making for months after her impressive show for home team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March. She then became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League. Shreyanka was also an integral part of the India A side in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup where she picked up nine wickets in two matches.