Nerveless Shreyanka makes her mark

Bengaluiru: After 19 overs, England had cruised to 181/5 in the first women’s T20I match against India in the first T20I of the recently-held series. Well aware of the big chase already staring at them, captain Harmanpreet Kaur knew India couldn't afford to leak too many runs in the final over.
Her go to bowlers - Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Saika Ishaque - had finished their quota of overs while the seasoned Deepti Sharma had one left. Handing the bowl to the senior off-spinner, playing her 99th T20I, was a given. Or so one thought. Instead, Harmanpreet, put her trust in a 21-year-old debutante to take up the challenge.
Karnataka’s bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who had already bowled three overs, leaked 16 runs and took her second wicket in the last ball of the 20th over and India went on to suffer a 38-run loss. But this little leap of faith shown by the skipper towards a rookie in such a situation at the well-attended Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, was a testament to the youngster’s fearless attitude.
Around five summers ago, Arjun Dev, Shreyanka’s coach at the NICE Cricket Academy, also had placed his bet on the budding talent. And he wouldn't be disappointed as it began to pay dividends this year.
“I’m glad people are noticing her potential,” he told DH.
“She has always been this way, a go-getter. She didn’t flinch when I said ‘let’s make you the best death bowler and finisher as a batter in the country’. The heart and character of taking such a difficult role, especially in women’s cricket, is for all to see now. This is just the beginning of that journey,” he added.
The Bengaluru girl went on to claim three more wickets and the player of the match trophy during India’s only win in the last T20I of the three-match series. The India call-up was in the making for months after her impressive show for home team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March. She then became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League. Shreyanka was also an integral part of the India A side in the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup where she picked up nine wickets in two matches.
According to Dev, apart from having the right attitude and her willingness to acquire new skills, the cricketer's rapid growth is the result of scenario-based training they grill her with at the academy.
“One over 12-14 runs. She has to score them or defend them while bowling to senior boys. Because, if she misses a yorker by a centimeter they will smash it out of the ground which might not happen in women’s cricket yet.
“Almost purposely making her fail, if that makes sense. Getting her used to failing so she isn’t scared of it. After playing the WPL she told me, ‘honestly, it didn't feel like too much pressure for me because I have gone through worse with you,’” pointed out Dev.
If Dev is the current taskmaster, her early lessons in the sport began with father Rajesh A Patil, who was also an off-spinner and a middle-order batter for a city-based club during his hey days. "She was stubborn and never listened to me. That's why we had to put her under someone else's guidance. We (he and wife Praveena) are really proud of her. Hope she keeps improving," said Patil, a Nagarbhavi resident.
Even RCB, whose preference for home-bred talent is as generous as winning titles, retained her for the second season of WPL.
The past 10 months have taken Shreyanka from an unknown entity to being called the next big star. A 50-over India call-up is the next realistic goal for Shreyanka and her team of supporters.
Until then Dev said: “The work we have done on her batting hasn’t translated into results yet. It will happen soon. But now is the time to keep getting better, so the captain has the confidence to give her the ball at any stage of the game.”