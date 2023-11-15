'Nervous' Bavuma confident of SA breaking semis jinx

Kolkata: The nervousness was palpable on Temba Bavuma’s face as he walked in for the pre-match conference ahead of South Africa’s semifinal against Australia.

Given Proteas’ abysmal record in knockouts, questions were bound to be around their state of mind. Although he sort of came prepared, Bavuma admitted there’s anxiety in the camp but was confident this bunch will become the first South African side to reach the final of a ODI World Cup.