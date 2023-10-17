Home
Netherlands score 245/8 against South Africa

Dharamsala: Netherlands scored 245 for eight against South Africa in their truncated ICC World Cup match here on Tuesday.

The match began late owing to inclement weather, and when the game finally started, it was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with a 69-ball 78.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen enjoyed successful outings, finishing with figures of 2/56 and 2/28 respectively.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands: 245/8 in 43 overs (Scott Edwards 78 not out; Marco Jansen 2/28).

17 October 2023
