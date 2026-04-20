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IPL pitch debate grows as neutral curators blunt home advantage

Although Royal Challengers haven’t openly expressed their unhappiness over how the wicket has been playing, their displeasure could be sensed.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 18:58 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketIPLRCBM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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