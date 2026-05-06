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Never pulled out of Rajasthan Royals bid: Somani-led group

The group added that it had the documentation in place and was told that the franchise's board meeting on April 2 was held to approve its bid.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketRajasthan Royals

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