Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

New buyer for Rajasthan Royals as original bidders fail exclusivity period: Report

Aditya Mittal, son of the steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has submitted a binding offer for the franchise.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 15:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

Follow us on :

Follow Us