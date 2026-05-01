<p>More than a month after the news came out that a consortium led by Indian American entrepreneur Kal Somani "had acquired <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rr">Rajasthan Royals </a>for $1.63 billion," the deal, according to a repot in the <em>stateofplay.club</em>, is yet to be finalised with at least one of the members of the consortium no longer committed to the agreement, reports <em>DHNS</em> from Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mittal">Aditya Mittal</a>, son of the steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has submitted a binding offer for the franchise while Somani is reportedly pursuing a minority position instead of a controlling stake.</p>.Here's how Shane Warne's genius deal could provide family with Rs 460 crore post Rajasthan Royals sale.<p>According to the report published on Friday, Somani had bid $1.55 billion to enter into an exclusivity agreement with the seller, securing the right to negotiate alone on behalf of his consortium for a fixed period, typically four to eight weeks. The price rose to $1.63 billion after adding five per cent transfer fee for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.</p>.<p>However, Somani's consortium has failed the "show of funds" (the moment when each member of the buying group must demonstrate that its capital is committed and available) which was scheduled for mid-April, the report claimed quoting a source.</p>.<p>The Mittal family, who had bid $1.1 billion in the original round, has now returned with a fresh binding offer with another party with the prospect of acquiring the Royals at a valuation closer to $1.4 billion than to Somani’s $1.55 billion mark though the latter has not formally withdrawn from negotiations.</p>