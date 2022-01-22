New IPL teams announce their draft picks

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each

The RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore. Credit: IANS File Photo

Hardik Pandya will captain the Ahmedabad franchise and K L Rahul the Lucknow team, the two new IPL teams confirmed on Friday while announcing their three draft picks ahead of the mega auction.

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki announced on Star Sports.

The RPSG group owned Lucknow franchise signed Rahul for Rs 17 crore, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

They will make the rest of their squad at the mega auction scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

