New York boosts T20 Cricket World Cup security after reported threats

World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series in several years due to tense political relations, are among the most viewed sporting events in the world.

Hochul said in a statement New York State Police had been directed to increase enforcement presence, surveillance and screening processes for the tournament.

Cricket has three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals and T20s, with T20s being the newest. The ninth T20 World Cup is will run from June 1-29, with matches at nine stadiums - six in the West Indies and three in the United States.

The India-Pakistan June 9 contest will take place in at the Eisenhower Park stadium in Nassau County, New York.