New Zealand beat India by 21 runs in 1st T20I

India had won the previous ODI series against New Zealand 3-0

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 22:33 ist
Indian batter Washington Sundar plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday succumed to a defeat to New Zealand in the first of match of a three-match T20I series, losing the game by 21 runs.

India, opting to bowl first, managed to hold New Zealand to 176/6, but the hosts failed to successfully chase the challenging target and posted 155/9 at the end of 20 overs.

More to follow...

India
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News

